Crawley Town a 'good place to call home' for 'ambitious' new signing Dom Telford

The reigning League Two golden boot winner made the move to Sussex in the face of reported interest from clubs in both League One and League Two, surprising some fans in the process.

In his first official interview with club media, he explained the thought process behind his decision.

“I spoke to the manager, the assistant and the owners, and I’m an ambitious player and I like the sound of what’s going on at the club at the minute”, said Telford.

New Crawley Town signing Dom Telford has certainly caused a splash since putting pen to paper on Friday (June 24) night. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

“Everyone getting behind it and where they want to take the club, and the philosophy that the manager brings. I feel like it suits me and it’ll be a good place for me to call home and kick on at the same time”, the striker added.

Telford becomes manager Kevin Betsy’s second signing at the Broadfield Stadium, with the decision said to have been an easy one for both parties.

Telford said: “I knew straight away. I think [Betsy] knew, I knew, it was just one of them. I spoke to a few of my friends who have played here and they’ve told me nothing but great things about the club.”

Having previously played with Tom Nicholls and Tony Craig at Bristol Rovers, the striker admitted that ‘it eases it a bit’ when familiarity exists within the playing squad.

“When you’re moving to a new club and a new area, it’s a bit daunting, but I’m just looking forward to meeting the lads and seeing some old faces again”, Telford said.

His ambitions are set high this season, looking to push on from the 25 league goals he scored at Newport County in 2021-22.

“I think I’ve been promoted out of the league twice, and obviously last season I got the golden boot. They were both amazing feelings but if you can combine the two and sort of contribute to a promotion by scoring a handful of goals then that would be the dream”, Telford said.