Crawley Town have sold in excess of 14,000 tickets for their League Two play-off final against Crewe on Sunday.

The Reds had an initial allocation of 19,556 tickets for the West End of Wembley Stadium, with the maximum allocation being 38,676 if required.

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Monday morning and will continue to be sold throughout the week. The club tweeted on Monday: “We've sold over 12,000 tickets for Sunday's play-off final in the five hours of sales. Keep the support coming, Reds!”

And on Tuesday they said: “We've sold over 14,000 tickets for Sunday's Play-Off final! Keep spreading the word, Reds!”

Replying the the club’s tweet, James Holl (@jammygeez) said: “Well done all. Now tell ur friends and your friends friends, lets fill up that end and bring the noise for our team.”

Carol Bates said: “Wembley tickets sorted. That just seems an unreal thing to say! Crawley at Wembley. What a day this is going to be.”

Crewe revealed yesterday they had sold 8,000 tickets on day one.

Reds took 1,630 to MK Dons on Saturday to see them produce a stunning performance to win 5-1 and secure their place at Wembley for the first time in the club’s history. See GH Away Travel coach information here.

Manager Scott Lindsey and the players have been raving about the support all season and they can’t wait to see the fans this Sunday.