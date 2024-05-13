Crawley Town at Wembley: GH Away Travel publish details of getting a coach to Wembley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town fans are currently planning their journeys to Wembley to watch their club play at the famous stadium for the very first time.

Following Reds’ incredible 8-1 aggregate win over MK Dons in the League Two play-off semi-final, they now face Crewe Alexandra in the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 19, 1pm kick off.

The club have been allocated an initial allocation of 19,556 tickets for the West End of Wembley Stadium, with the maximum allocation being 38,676 if required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one option those fans could have to get to and from Wembley are GH Away Travel, who have been providing transport to away games all season.

The Crawley Town supporters celebrate during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024 | Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

And now they have published information about the big day out at Wembley. They have asked people only book coach seats when they have their match tickets.

You can see all the match ticket information here.

The GH Away Travel newsletter from Alain Harper said:

Cost of the coach trip to Wembley is £30.00 for all. The coaches will depart from the Broadfield Stadium at 9.00am – so don’t be late, so please be at the ground for 8.30am when we will start loading the coaches for the trip around the M25 to the Stadium – we aim to be there for 11.00am gives you time to soak up the atmosphere and get some food and beverages if that’s what you want to do.

We will again accept either cash or Bank Transfer payments but please send a screenshot of the payment one completed as we are unable to see these transaction going through until we get our monthly statements – this is because of the type of account we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will be down at the stadium at on Tuesday morning from 10.00am to take cash bookings and payment. I will give you our bank details once I have taken your booking if you haven't already got it. All payment must be paid for at time of booking, we will not be taking any payments on the day. Any additional coach requirement will stop on Friday evening – any seats available will still be sold until full.

We have coach tickets that will need picking up from the stadium when I am there and also once seats are booked and paid for there will be no refunds.

We are only taking bookings from those who will travel both ways on the coaches- no return journey only bookings.

Like the MK Dons trip you will not be allocated any particular coach but you will get on any and stick to that coach and seats for both trips – all coaches will park at Wembley Stadium. Also as for MK Dons the coaches will have names of the players so that you can identify which coach you are travelling on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking on the day at the stadium will be limited due to the number of coaches in the car park – you may have to park away from the stadium or get dropped off.

Finally there is a strict NO SMOKING, DRUGS or ALCOHOL policy on any of our coaches travelling, we don’t expect the coach to be utterly silent but please be mindful of those travelling around you.