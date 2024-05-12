Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have reached Wembley for the first time in their history after two sensational performances in the League Two play-off semi-finals against MK Dons.

Reds won 8-1 on aggregate – a record-breaking score – to reach the final where they will face Crewe Alexandra at the most famous stadium in the world.

Crawley Town fans will now be scrambling for tickets.

When is the League Two play-off final?

The Crawley Town supporters celebrate during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.:Crawley Town hammered MK Dons 5-1 - and 8-1 on aggregate - to reach the League Two play-off final Wembley. Photographer Dennis Goodwin/Pro Sport Images was there to catch the action, the crowd and the celebrations

The game between Crawley Town and Crewe takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Kick off is at 1pm. This is a day after the League One final between Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers.

How much will tickets be for the League Two play-off final between Crawley Town and Crewe?

Pricing categories at Wembley Stadium are split into three sections. Young Adults are classified as people aged 17-21. There is a concession rate for supporters aged 65 and over, as well as for children aged 16 and under.

Crawley Town forward Klaidi Lolos (8) celebrates Crawley Town forward Danilo Orsi (9) goal 1-3 during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.:Crawley Town hammered MK Dons 5-1 - and 8-1 on aggregate - to reach the League Two play-off final Wembley. Photographer Dennis Goodwin/Pro Sport Images was there to catch the action, the crowd and the celebrations

Cat 1: Adults (£65); Young Adults (£48.75); Concessions (£32.50)

Cat 2: Adults (£52); Young Adults (£39); Concessions (£26)

Cat 3: Adults (£46); Young Adults (£34.40); Concessions (£23)

Cat 4: Adults (£40); Young Adults (£30); Concessions (£20)

Cat 5: Adults (£33); Young Adults (£24.75); Concessions (£16.50)

Cat 6: Adults (£27); Young Adults (£20.25); Concessions (£13.50)

The price categories will be sold on a first come, first served basis and are subject to availability.

Due to the large volume of tickets needed to be sold and dispatched in such a short space of time, and following advice from the EFL, the Club will be using Ticketmaster to sell Sky Bet Two Play-Off Tickets. They have many years of experience in selling tickets for large venues such as Wembley Stadium in a short space of time due to their robust website and fully manned call centre.

There is a £2.50 per ticket booking fee as well as a £1.25 per order digital fulfilment fee for every ticket sold online

How can you buy tickets to the League Two play-off final?

Tickets will NOT be available in person at the Broadfield Stadium ticket office and will be available online via Ticketmaster ONLY.

Tickets will be made available on a first come, first served basis via a general sale window through a Ticketmaster portal, of which will be shared on this article at the earliest opportunity.

Tickets will be made available to purchase via the link from 9am on Monday 13th May with each customer able to purchase a maximum of 6 tickets per transaction.

All supporters will need to register a new account and each supporter purchasing will be required to enter a valid email address and mobile number.

What is Crawley Town’s ticket allocation?

Crawley Town have been allocated an initial allocation of 19,556 tickets for the West End of Wembley Stadium, with the maximum allocation being 38,676 if required.

Where will Crawley Town fans be sitting at Wembley?

Tickets will be sold from North Stand round to the South Stand of the West End. Crewe are in the east stand.

Can you take large flags to Wembley?

Any supporters wishing to take large flags to Wembley Stadium must obtain permission. Please contact https://help.wembleyStadium.com/support/tickets/new to request permission.

Is there parking at Wembley?

Parking for supporters and supporter coaches can be purchased via www.wembleyofficialparking.com. Car Parking is charged at £120 per coach and £40 per car if booked in advance. Parking is subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.

Blue Badge Parking at Wembley Stadium is available to purchase at a discounted cost of £25 per space. Subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.

Other information

All children aged 13 years & under must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Babies – Children under the age of 2 are not permitted access in to the Stadium, including in hospitality areas. Children aged 2 years and over will be permitted entry with a valid match ticket.