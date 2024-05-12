Crawley Town at Wembley: When is the League Two play-off final? How can I buy tickets? Where will Crawley Town fans be sitting at Wembley? How much are tickets?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reds won 8-1 on aggregate – a record-breaking score – to reach the final where they will face Crewe Alexandra at the most famous stadium in the world.
Crawley Town fans will now be scrambling for tickets.
When is the League Two play-off final?
The game between Crawley Town and Crewe takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Kick off is at 1pm. This is a day after the League One final between Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers.
SEE ALSO: Picture gallery of Crawley Town’s historic win at MK Dons | Recap of all the action of the play-off semi-final second leg | Crawley Town player ratings
How can you buy tickets to the League Two play-off final?
Crawley Town have yet to release their ticket information but Crewe have published when their tickets go on sale. Their Season Ticket Holders and Members can buy tickets from 9am Monday, May 13 and they will be selling tickets online only.
Both sides will have an allocation of around 38,000 tickets.
Where will Crawley Town fans be sitting at Wembley?
Crawley Town fans will be sitting in the west end of the stadium, Crewe in the east stand.
How much will tickets be for the League Two play-off final between Crawley Town and Crewe?
Pricing categories at Wembley Stadium are split into three sections. Young Adults are classified as people aged 17-21. There is a concession rate for supporters aged 65 and over, as well as for children aged 16 and under.
Cat 1: Adults (£65); Young Adults (£48.75); Concessions (£32.50)
Cat 2: Adults (£52); Young Adults (£39); Concessions (£26)
Cat 3: Adults (£46); Young Adults (£34.40); Concessions (£23)
Cat 4: Adults (£40); Young Adults (£30); Concessions (£20)
Cat 5: Adults (£33); Young Adults (£24.75); Concessions (£16.50)
Cat 6: Adults (£27); Young Adults (£20.25); Concessions (£13.50)
The price categories will be sold on a first come, first served basis and are subject to availability.
There is a £2.50 per ticket Ticketmaster booking fee for every ticket sold, plus a £1.25 Ticketmaster Processing fee.
Registered Post is priced at £7.75.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.