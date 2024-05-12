Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have reached Wembley for the first time in their history after two sensational performances in the League Two play-off semi-finals against MK Dons.

Reds won 8-1 on aggregate – a record-breaking score – to reach the final where they will face Crewe Alexandra at the most famous stadium in the world.

Crawley Town fans will now be scrambling for tickets.

When is the League Two play-off final?

The Crawley Town supporters celebrate during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.

The game between Crawley Town and Crewe takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Kick off is at 1pm. This is a day after the League One final between Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers.

How can you buy tickets to the League Two play-off final?

Crawley Town have yet to release their ticket information but Crewe have published when their tickets go on sale. Their Season Ticket Holders and Members can buy tickets from 9am Monday, May 13 and they will be selling tickets online only.

Crawley Town forward Klaidi Lolos (8) celebrates Crawley Town forward Danilo Orsi (9) goal 1-3 during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.

Both sides will have an allocation of around 38,000 tickets.

Where will Crawley Town fans be sitting at Wembley?

Crawley Town fans will be sitting in the west end of the stadium, Crewe in the east stand.

How much will tickets be for the League Two play-off final between Crawley Town and Crewe?

Pricing categories at Wembley Stadium are split into three sections. Young Adults are classified as people aged 17-21. There is a concession rate for supporters aged 65 and over, as well as for children aged 16 and under.

Cat 1: Adults (£65); Young Adults (£48.75); Concessions (£32.50)

Cat 2: Adults (£52); Young Adults (£39); Concessions (£26)

Cat 3: Adults (£46); Young Adults (£34.40); Concessions (£23)

Cat 4: Adults (£40); Young Adults (£30); Concessions (£20)

Cat 5: Adults (£33); Young Adults (£24.75); Concessions (£16.50)

Cat 6: Adults (£27); Young Adults (£20.25); Concessions (£13.50)

The price categories will be sold on a first come, first served basis and are subject to availability.

There is a £2.50 per ticket Ticketmaster booking fee for every ticket sold, plus a £1.25 Ticketmaster Processing fee.