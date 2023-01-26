Scott Lindsey has revealed Ashley Nadesan “could potentially be involved on Saturday” against Salford City after a seven-week injury.

Nadesan was ruled out for two months after suffering a Grade Two calf muscle injury against Hartlepool. When asked for an update on the club’s joint top scorers’ recovery status, their newest manager, Lindsey said, “He (Ashley Nadesan) is probably the closest one that could potentially be involved on Saturday.

“But I don’t want to hang my hat on that yet. He trained today (Thursday) and had no kind of negativity. So we will assess tomorrow but it is possible.”

Nadesan scored five goals in seven games towards the end of last year and has contributed to 11 goals this season, the highest in the squad.

“Ashley Nadesan adds something that the other players don’t,” said Lindsey. “He is a real threat. When the ball turns over, Ashley’s first thought is ‘Can I run and get in behind their defensive line?’ He is a player that I have always liked from a far and he will be a big part of what we are doing moving forward.”

Nadesan was forced to deny rumours he was leaving Crawley on Wednesday after the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) suggested he ‘could be heading back up north before the end of the transfer window’.

The 28-year-old was born less than 10 miles from the Broadfield Stadium in Horley and used to watch the Reds from the stands as a youngster. Now on 30 goals and 22 assists since his move in 2019, Nadesan could make his 146th appearance if he gets the all clear this weekend.

