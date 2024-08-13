Crawley Town boss gives injury updates on key players ahead of Cambridge United trip
Lindsey made five changes to the side that beat Blackpool on the opening day of the season – but only one was down to an injury.
The boss said they ‘have to manage’ Jay Williams, who captained the side against Blackpool, at the moment. “He's got a slight problem with his knees that we have to make sure we manage his load in the early part of the week,” said Lindsey.
"We've got a plan for him over the next five weeks, where we won't do a lot in the early part of the week but Thursday he will train and Friday he will train and then they'll be ready to go on Saturday again.”
Club captain Dion Conroy is out for two or three weeks while Gavan Holohan and Sonny Fish are also injured.
Reds travel to Cambridge United on Saturday and then face Brighton and Hove Albion u21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.
