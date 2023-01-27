Crawley Town’s new manager Scott Lindsey has reacted to ‘unbelievable’ fixture postponements ahead of Salford City clash on Saturday.

Lindsey is yet to manage a Crawley Town match after their last three games were postponed due to weather conditions. “It has been unbelievable, hasn’t it?”, said Lindsey on the recent cancellations. “Three games, three cancellations. Very frustrating but we will take the positives from it which is to give me a bit more time on the training ground, assess the current squad and get some much-needed work into them.”

Lindsey was appointed as Crawley manager on 11th January to replace Matthew Etherington who left the club after just a month in charge. Now over two weeks into the job, the former Swindon Town boss will hopefully start the Reds’ survival charge against 5th place Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey

“They are a really good side,” said Lindsey, on facing the Ammies this weekend. “They have got goof rotations with capable footballers. But they can also mix that up and play direct with (Matt) Smith and be a handful at the top of the pitch.”

Matt Smith has scored six goals this season for Salford as a 33-year-old target man, whilst Conor McAleny has scored four in his last four games with seven goals in League Two in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley’s match away to Sutton United was called off just four hours before kick-off last Saturday, with news of the Tuesday night fixture cancellation against Grimsby, following two days later. When asked about the reaction a manager has to cancellation after a week of preparation, Lindsey said, “As soon as it gets cancelled, the first thought it disappointment but the next trail is to prepare and get organise for the next game.

“I’m looking at when we can be in, what training sessions need to be done, may be some little adjustments. So as much as it is disappointing, we will take the positives from it and use the time productively on the training ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad