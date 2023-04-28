Crawley Town boss praises player who has 'come under some criticism' this season and says he deserves credit

Dom Telford, by his own admission, has not had the season he wanted. But he will forever be remembered this season for his two goals, particularly the second one, at Hartlepool United which all-but secured safety for the Reds. Telford has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season but has faced criticism for his lack of goals at times following his much-publiscised move from Newport County in the summer, where he was the league’s top-scorer the previous season.

But Lindsey believes Telford should get more credit, especially after his two goals in the North East. When we asked how many times had he watched Telford’s second goal back, Lindsey said: “Quite a few. Great ball by Corey by the way. Forget playing out the back, just crash it down the middle and let Dom bring it down and score, that’ll do. If we could do that every time we would but sometimes you play against an opposition who don’t allow you to do that.

“It was a fantastic touch from Dom and real calmness about how he finished it. I said to him before the game I fancied him to score two goals today and be the hero.

Dom Telford celebrates his goal with teammates at Hartlepool United

“He has come under a little bit of criticism this season, but let’s not forget, I know we are not done yet, we still have two important games to play yet, but let’s say we do get safe, for a team who have been battling against relegation right until the last game of the season, for someone to score 14, and he could score more in the last two games, I think that’s credit to him, fair play.

"Hopefully next season we can build a squad and a better team who can achieve more next season and we will see Dom score a lot more.”