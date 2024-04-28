Crawley Town boss reacts to fans' pitch invasion after his side secure play-off place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danilo Orsi opened the scoring for his 21st goal of the season before Klaidi Lolos fired past Jake Eastwood to make it 2-0 and the dream first half for Crawley with other teams around them dropping points.

The second half went by without a lot of action as the home team controlled the game and limited the Mariners to any good chances.

Even though Crewe got a late equaliser, Barrow drawing 1-1 at home to promoted Mansfield was the result Crawley needed to jump their playoff rivals and secure playoff football.

Chris Dyson Photography:Action and celebrations from Crawley Town's win over Grimsby, which clinched their League Two play-off place

Lindsey has said a lot of good things about the reds support this season, but nothing could have prepared him to witness what happened at full time, with a pitch invasion and joyous scenes occurring around Broadfield Stadium.

On the fans, Lindsey said: “The fans were class, they’ve been superb all season, I can’t fault them. That at the end [pitch invasion] as much as we don’t want that on the pitch as of course we’ve got to protect it, I thought it was great and I loved going up on the balcony with the players to show our appreciation of them.

“They’ve been fantastic.”

With the country getting more expensive, it is harder for people to afford tickets to go to games, which makes the sell-out of over 4000 fans at Broadfield Stadium a massive achievement for the club.

Lindsey said: “Energy bills are high, it's hard to live nowadays, my partner tells me all the time how much the electric bills are and all that, but these fans spend a lot of money watching us, travelling the up and down the country and I appreciate that, because I know how hard that is.”