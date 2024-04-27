Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The goals came in the first half through top scorer Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos, as they punished Grimsby after they missed a host of good chances.

The second half was very routine for Crawley as they controlled the pace of the game and kept Grimsby at arm’s length, but it was still a nervy time as they needed results to go their way, and despite Crewe getting a late equaliser against Colchester which pushed them above Crawley, the Reds had done enough to finish seventh and inside the play-offs.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey celebrates with his staff and players in the dressing room after the match | Telephoto Images

Reflecting on the game and the achievement, Lindsey said: “That was what we wanted to do, get in the playoffs. We are really pleased but we know we got a lot of work to do, it's not over yet. The fact that we are in there is an achievement in itself so we need to understand that.

“From a team who nearly got relegated last season to a team that were backed to be relegated this season, we’ve done great, really pleased.”

There were many celebrations on the pitch and in the stands, but there were also celebrations going on in the dressing room with the players overjoyed with what they have done.

Lindsey said of those celebrations: “Yeah, fantastic. They’ve worked so hard, they’re great lads, we’ve got some proper people in that dressing room. We talk about players running through a brick wall for a manager, I’d run through a brick wall for them.

“They’re fantastic characters, every one of them, I love them all. There the ones who have got us here, not me. I’ve just guided them, given them information and bits and pieces but the players have been brilliant.”

The Reds will now face MK Dons in the playoffs with the first leg at home on Monday, May 6, but Lindsey is not thinking about that game just yet, as the achievement of play-off football is still sinking in for him and his players.