Crawley Town boss 'really proud' to be leading his side out to their first ever play-off game

When Scott Lindsey leads his side out against MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday (May 6, 3pm) it will mark a little bit of history for the club as they search for that first appearance at Wembley.

From where they were when Lindsey took over in January 2023, its ‘night and day’, as the former Swindon boss put it and he couldn’t be prouder.

"A lot of work has gone in from a lot of people but as the leader I am a very proud man to be leading them out in a play-off campaign. It’s been a tough season, we have had some ups and downs, there have been some periods where we didn’t pick up points but played well.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey when he joined the club in January 2023 | Picture: Mark Dunford

“Performances were really important to us and we felt that if we stuck to our guns the points would come. We have always stuck to our principles of play and that has stood us in good stead to where we wanted to get to.”

Reds were almost at rock bottom when Lindsey arrived but he slowly turned things around and saved them from the drop. Then after ringing the changes on and off the pitch, Lindsey has turned it all around and it’s culminating in this play-off campaign that could see Reds back in League One for the first time since the 2015/15 season.

And Lindsey reflected on his time at the club. “It’s been night and day. A lot has changed and a lot had to change. When I came in there were things that were not right, not professional enough, certainly in the playing squad. It took 28 days before everybody turned up on time.

“There were a lot of loose professionals and as a manager I had to put that straight and put players inline and some of those players had to go and then I had to bring in better players, better staff in terms of attitude and I have raised standards of how I want people to work. We have got some unbelievable people now and unbelievable human beings in this building and in the dressing room.

“You can only be successful if you have the right people around you.”