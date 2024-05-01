Crawley Town in the play-offs: Three supporters' coaches nearly full with a fourth on standby for MK Dons trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reds will face the Dons on Monday, May 6 at 3pm before travelling to Milton Keynes on Thursday (8pm kick off). Fans could not wait to get their hands on the tickets for the club’s first ever play-off game, which is expected to be a sell-out.

And now they are making travel arrangements for the second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GH Away Travel, who organise travel for every Reds away game, have given an update on what’s happening for Thursday’s trip to Milton Keynes. They said: “We are now on the third coach to the Milton Keynes which has less than 15 seats remaining – we have a 4th on standby. Whether we run a 5th depends on demand – cut-off date for coach bookings will be next Tuesday.

Crawley Town fans queue to get their tickets for the play-off semi-final first leg against MK Dons | Picture: Mark Dunford

"The coaches WILL depart from the Broadfield Stadium at 4.00pm, so please be at the stadium at least 15 minutes before departure time as we do not wait for late arrivals – Cost of this trip is £30.00 – payment can be either in cash at the home match against MK Dons next Monday 6th May when we will be in REDZ both before the game and after the game. To pay by Bank Transfer then please ask for our details and we will send them to you. If you already have our bank details then please send a screenshot when payment made.

“We will be travelling non-stop to MK Stadium and the coaches will park there and will be in the same place to board after the game – please get on the coach that you travelled to the game and the same seats, should you be offered a lift home after the game then please let either Alain or Patrick know so that we are not waiting for you to board the coach.”

To book your seat, contact Alain on 07771792346 or Patrick via Facebook or Twitter.