'They can win us the game' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey praises fans ahead of League Two play-off semi-final against MK Dons
Supporters have been queueing at the Broadfield Stadium since Wednesday to secure their ticket for what will be Reds first ever play-off game. MK Dons have sold their allocation so it is a sell-out for the first leg and Lindsey can’t wait to get out and see them.
Reds secured their place by finishing seventh and play fourth-placed Dons in two legs, with the second tie at the Stadium MK on Thursday, May 9 (8pm).
And when asked about the importance of the fans to his side, Lindsey said: “They can win us the game. They have won us games before. They have been fantastic home and away and they can be our 12th man. I have built a real bond with them and I love them all. I can’t wait to show them my appreciation on Monday and I hope we can give them a good game and a good result.
“We just have to hold our nerve and not show any anxiety. I know there maybe some anxiety in the crowd but we have to remain calm because it’s two legs, so whatever happens Monday, it’s not over.”
And Lindsey loved seeing the queues for tickets for this historic game. “That’s why we do that job. First off we want to be successful but we do it for these big moments. It was great seeing those queues, it was like the old days.
“Full credit to the staff behind the scenes, we have had the media guy, the secretary selling tickets and the staff behind the scenes has really mucked in. That’s a credit to this football club.
“I am really looking forward to walking out and seeing the fans. They have been fantastic all season and they are a big reason why we are here as well.”
On the game, Lindsey believes it will be a ‘really good spectacle. He said: “The mood around the camp is very good and we are very pleased we got in. We didn’t want the season to finish so extending it has been a positive.
“There is lots to play for and we are now preparing for what’s going to be a tough game against a really good side. We have got some tactical pieces into the players today as we will on Saturday and Sunday.
“We are really looking forward to it, I think it’s going to be a brilliant game between two very good sides and it should be a really good spectacle.”
