Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has shown he has a lot of attributes since joining the club – but today he showed he can also predict the future.

Dom Telford’s deadly double ensured a 2-0 win for the Reds at Hartlepool United and pretty much secured League Two football for another season. Only a minor miracle will see them get relegated after this win sees them go six points clear of the Pools with two games left.

And Lindsey revealed in his post-match interview he knew the Telford heroics were coming. “I said to him in the hotel this morning here would get two today and become the hero and he did,” he said.

"I thought he took his goals brilliantly. The second one was class. Route one from Corey and then an unbelievable touch and finish. Really pleased for Dom because he has been criticised a bit for not scoring as many goals as he should have done but he has done fantastically well.”

Lindsey also said he used comments from Pools manager John Askey as motivation in his team meeting ahead of the huge game. Askey said Crawley were a small club and would only bring 150 fans with them. They brought 259 fans with Lindsey could not have been happier with the following.

"They were fantastic,” he said. “Their manager made a comment saying we were a small club and we would only bring 150 fans. I used that comment in our meeting this morning. We are a small club but we have passionate fans.

"He was wrong, there were not 150, there were 259. And we do deserve to be at this level because you have picked enough points up to be at this level.

Scott Lindsey

“They never stopped singing the whole game. That was one thing I was really looking forward to seeing today when I walked out and they were brilliant from start to finish.”

And Lindsey was delighted with the result and the way his team managed the game. He said: “I thought it was a game we managed really well. I don’t think we played that well. We had to win the game no matter what and we came into it with a real intent and you could feel it around the place at the hotel this morning was really positive, the journey to the stadium was positive and in the stadium was really positive. We just had the get the job done in our eyes.

“I don’t think we played any great football, as it were, I thought we managed the game really well and managed key moments brilliantly. Really delighted and happy to be sending the fans down the road with an important win.”

Corey Addai again put in a superb display and Lindsey was full of praise for the keeper. He said: “I thought he is a player has really matured, especially today in a cauldron of a stadium with a big crowd and I thought he managed the game brilliantly, there were moments he fell on the ball and rested and took his time with certain things. He has really come of age.”