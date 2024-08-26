Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey says his Crawley Town side can learn a lot whether they win or lose their Carabao Cup second round tie against Premier League high-fliers Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tuesday night sees the first competitive match between the two Sussex sides for 22 years. They last met in the FA Cup third round in 1992 where the Seagulls came out on top 5-0.

Reds have had a lot of exposure in the last year following their incredible season where, after being favourites to get relegated, they reached the play-offs for the first time in their history, before earning their first-ever trip to Wembley, where they beat Crewe 2-0 in the League Two play-off final.

And, with the game on Sky Sports+, it’s another chance for Lindsey and his players to show off what they can do.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler face-off at the Amercian Express Stadium on Tuesday night in the second round of the Carabao Cup | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football/Getty

“It is an exciting challenge,” Lindsey said: “We welcome the exposure of of playing against a good side like Brighton, because we can learn so much from this game tomorrow whether we win or lose. I think it always helps the players playing against, really good, top class players.

“I think it helps them in their development and some of the players wouldn't have played in front that sort of crowd before so it's great for them. We're really looking forward to it.”

In the build-up to the game, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler said he would take the game seriously. The German has seen Reds play twice recently, once in a behind-closed-doors friendly, and once watching the EFL Trophy game against Albion’s u21s last week, and he has clearly been impressed. He said: “We take this game very serious, first because it's a chance to win a cup and second because it's a very good opponent. I saw them against the under-21s and they have a great way of playing, they build up from the back and I really like the ideas from their coach. It's very interesting. We have seen the team playing, we know it is a challenge and that is why we have to go for it."

When Lindsey was made aware of these quotes, he said: "That's really nice to hear that sort of feedback. I always felt that they were taking it seriously, because I think it's genuinely a cup they can win. The FA Cup and the Carabao Cup are cups that Brighton should be trying to win and rightly so."

“I always thought that they'd go really strong in this competition. That's great for us and we will take the challenge head on and attack it as we normally do and nothing will change. We are respectful of them in the fact that we know that they're a top class team but we will prepare as we normally do, and we will,attack the game in the in the normal manner in which we do. We will never come away from that.

“A lot of managers and coaches and football people will probably say we are brave for doing that, but that’s what we do.”

Lindsey spoke to Hurzeler at the pre-season match and the Reds was impressed. “He’s a really nice guy and obviously very knowledgeable tactically, very astute.

"Watching his team play, you don't beat Everton and Manchester United in your first two games, if you don't know what you're doing."

“He’s clearly got a winning way but a very efficient way of playing, I speak to Andy Crofts, the assistant manager regularly and he speaks very highly of him, and he's picked up loads from him already.

“They are very intense in terms of when they haven't got the ball, they want t be aggressive to press and to have real strong reactions to when the ball turns over.”