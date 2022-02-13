'Are we going to be as good of a team without Tom Nichols?' - Crawley Town midfielder Jack Powell says players need to step up with talisman out injured

The Reds succumbed to a first defeat in four after a mini resurgence saw them pushed back into the mix behind the play-offs, but another sticky home performance and result has seen them hit a bump in the road, no thanks to the absence of talisman, Nichols, according to Powell.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The major stand out difference was that we were missing one player, who’s a big player for us, but the rest of the lads, myself included have got to look at that and think are we going to be as good of a team without Tom Nichols?

Jack Powell's free kick is saved in the early stages against Hartlepool United. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

“I look at that in an attacking sense that we need to create more chances for the team and make things happen and when Nico’s (Nichols) not there someone needs to take up the burden of being that special player.

"It’s important everyone takes a look in the mirror and make sure when he’s not available we can do the business.”

Crawley started incredibly well and were unlucky not to be rewarded for their early intensity.

Powell himself being denied goal of the season with his 30-yard strike cannoning off the bar after a fingertip save. Despite their early chances they faded soon after and never reached the level of the opening exchanges even when chasing an equaliser late on.

On the game, Powell said: “It was one of them days really. We’ve had enough of them in the past. We have to look at ourselves personally and ask what we could do better, that’s the only way you can do things really.

“We got in some great areas at times, but we didn’t have the quality that we had on Tuesday night. They’ll be quite pleased with the away performance they had in terms of soaking up the pressure and defending quite well. A kind of similar win we’ve had away from home.

"We should’ve made more of it when we got in good areas. First 10, 15 minutes it looked like we were going to be one or two goals up, you just scratch your head and wonder where we went wrong. It’s about getting back to the drawing board and working hard.”

Gaffer, John Yems, after the game said he takes full responsibility for the defeat, when asked whether the players need to burden the blame too, Powell said: “There’s a saying in football, not to take things personally, but it’s important to take this one personally and look at what the difference was from Tuesday night and today.”

The game could’ve been very different when eventual match-winner, Omar Bogle, escaped a red card for a high challenge on Jack Payne in the first half. Yems was last furious with the decision, as were the players, including Powell: “It was an awkward challenge, it’s when players try and protect the ball with their leg in an outward motion but it was so high you have to question whether it was a red. Jack’s (Payne) got some stud marks up by his thigh and when that happens it’s always debatable whether it’s going to be a red or not.

“The referee explained he thought it wasn’t malicious or at any speed. But all of us thought it had all the makings of a red card. He got his body between man and ball and came in really clumsily.

"The referee said it was clumsy but that is what a red card is most of the time. It was one of them that could’ve gone either way, it’s frustrating as he went on to score the goal, but we have to look at other things in the goal where we could’ve stopped it.”