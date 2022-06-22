Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy on pre-season schedule, which includes Charlton Athletic and Aldershot Town, and fixture release day

Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy can wait to get going.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 2:29 pm

Betsy, and his assistant Dan Micciche, have been in place for just over two weeks now and have got their plan in place for the next season.

After bringing in defender Travis Johnson and getting Ashley Nadesan signed up for another two years, today’s announcement saw part of pre-season schedule released.

The League Two fixtures being revealed (Thursday, June 23).

Crawley Town

Four games have been announced so far and Betsy said they have had to change it from an original programme planned.

The confirmed games are:

Eastbourne Borough (A) - Saturday, July 2nd - 2pm. You can buy tickets here.

East Grinstead Town (A) - Monday, July 11th - 7.30pm. Ticket information for this fixture will be released in due course.

Charlton Athletic U23’s (N) - Tuesday, July 19th - 7.30pm. This game will take place at East Grinstead’s OHOB Community Stadium. Ticket information for this fixture will be released in due course.

Aldershot Town (A) - Saturday, July 23rd - 3pm. Ticket information for this fixture will be released in due course.

The 44-year-old said: “We had to adapt some of the games because the pre-season plan was already in place and we had to move some games and adapt around our training programme and increase our quality of opposition that we were playing.

“That’s important to us.”

There are rumours there will be a training camp for the team abroad but this has not been confirmed.

And fixture release day is something the fans look forward to and Betsy says it is an exciting time.

"The fixtures are intriguing for everyone, it’s a really exciting time for everyone at the football club to really see it live and the games will become a reality very soon,” he said.

"It will also help us map out and look at the opposition we are facing in a lot more detail and be ready for the start of the season.

“We have been here two weeks now and it has gone quickly but we feel we are in a good place We think we are ready for it with our plan and what we want to do.”

More fixtures will be added to the pre-season calendar over the coming days and weeks.

