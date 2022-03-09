'We have matched them, if only we took our chances like they did' - Crawley Town goalscorer after defeat to Bristol Rovers

he midfielder hasn’t featured since the December 7 but was back with a bang. However, the Reds couldn’t pick up any points despite Hessenthaler claiming 'we created enough chances tonight to win a lot of games'.

Rovers have been flying of late and have picked up another three points to make it 16 from their last seven games. But it was a valiant effort from the Reds who played their part in a great spectacle.

Jake Hessenthaler celebrates his goal. Picture by Cory Pickford

“They’ve definitely come away from this tonight knowing they’ve been in a game with us. They are a good side and they’re going to be up there and be contenders, there’s no doubt about that. But we have matched them, if only we took our chances like they did.” Hessenthaler said on his return.

Coming off the bench midway through the first half, Hessenthaler got Crawley back into the game, scoring to half the deficit with 20 minutes to go. “It’s always good to get a goal and just to be back out there after such a long lay-off. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the result but I think the performance was there, I feel we created enough chances tonight to win a lot of games, we were just never able to take them but we’ll take the positives from this.

"We’ve got three big games coming up to try and bounce back.”

Returning for the first time since the Walsall match on the 7th December, Hessenthaler couldn’t of had a more demanding game to return, with the majority of the game played at a gripping tempo. “For the first 10, 15 minutes it’s just trying to get your bearings back when you haven’t been in a game situation.

"You can train as much as you want but to get in a game situation it’s tough. It was a good tempo and they’re a very good side, it was a tough game to come into, but it was a game where I just wanted to be out there.

“It’s been frustrating sitting up there and watching the boys do so well and I just wanted to be a part of that. To be on the bench was fantastic for me but to be called on was a great feeling. It’s been a long time and just to be involved with the boys who’ve been doing fantastically well and get a feel of it again.”

Hessenthaler will be part of the squad that travels to Port Vale on Saturday with the Reds having a break from home action, taking on Exeter the following Tuesday. Both are sides who sit above the Reds. “If you look at are record we always seem to do well against the so called big and better opposition, the boys have been on a good run and I feel like we have nothing to fear. If we can go there and put the performances in like we done tonight and be more ruthless in front of goal we will definitely give them a good game.

“This year compared to last it’s roles reversed, our away form has been fantastic so hopefully we can go to Port Vale and put on a performance like we have been doing.”