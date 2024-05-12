Crawley Town have 'proved a lot of people wrong' says Scott Lindsey after historic win over MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was ‘incredibly proud’ after his side continued to defy all the odds – and predictions – as they beat MK Dons by a record-breaking score to reach Wembley for the first time in the club’s history.

Reds were leading 3-0 from the first leg and after Crewe’s comeback against Doncaster in the other play-off semi-final, there may have been some nerves around the club and the fans.

But they were soon settled when Jay Williams gave them the lead inside two minutes. 88 minutes later and a Danilo Orsi hat-trick and a Jack Roles striker condemned MK Dons to the biggest aggregate defeat ever in a play-off match.

Reds are now preparing for their first ever trip to Wembley next Sunday (May 19, 1pm kick off) and a proud Lindsey thanked all the predicted them to go down for fuelling his side this season.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey arms raised in celebration during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.:Crawley Town hammered MK Dons 5-1 - and 8-1 on aggregate - to reach the League Two play-off final Wembley. Photographer Dennis Goodwin/Pro Sport Images was there to catch the action, the crowd and the celebrations

"I’m incredibly proud, it’s unbelievable feeling to take this wonderful club to Wembley for the first time. We were backed to go down and we have proved a lot of people wrong. Thanks to everyone for backing us to go down because it’s fuelled me and the players. But were not there yet and there is a lot to do.”

And he was delighted with the performance. “We were incredible tonight. There were some unbelievable goals. We could have come here and sat in but that is not me. I will never change from what I am as a coach. Some of those passages towards the end of the game was not of this level and these were done by players who are from Non-League and were not wanted by their clubs last year.

“I’m so proud of every single player, every single person in that dressing room is brilliant. Their just unreal, just unbelievable.”

