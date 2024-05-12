Crawley Town have 'proved a lot of people wrong' says Scott Lindsey after historic win over MK Dons
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reds were leading 3-0 from the first leg and after Crewe’s comeback against Doncaster in the other play-off semi-final, there may have been some nerves around the club and the fans.
But they were soon settled when Jay Williams gave them the lead inside two minutes. 88 minutes later and a Danilo Orsi hat-trick and a Jack Roles striker condemned MK Dons to the biggest aggregate defeat ever in a play-off match.
Reds are now preparing for their first ever trip to Wembley next Sunday (May 19, 1pm kick off) and a proud Lindsey thanked all the predicted them to go down for fuelling his side this season.
SEE ALSO: Picture gallery of Crawley Town’s historic win at MK Dons | Recap of all the action of the play-off semi-final second leg | Crawley Town player ratings
"I’m incredibly proud, it’s unbelievable feeling to take this wonderful club to Wembley for the first time. We were backed to go down and we have proved a lot of people wrong. Thanks to everyone for backing us to go down because it’s fuelled me and the players. But were not there yet and there is a lot to do.”
And he was delighted with the performance. “We were incredible tonight. There were some unbelievable goals. We could have come here and sat in but that is not me. I will never change from what I am as a coach. Some of those passages towards the end of the game was not of this level and these were done by players who are from Non-League and were not wanted by their clubs last year.
“I’m so proud of every single player, every single person in that dressing room is brilliant. Their just unreal, just unbelievable.”
There 1,630 Crawley fans tucked away in the top tier of Stadium MK but it didn’t matter where they were, they could have been heard from Wembley itself. When asked about their support, a clearly emotional Lindsey said: “I have no words for them. They are just incredible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.