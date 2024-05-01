Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reds face MK Dons in their first ever play-off match before travelling to Milton Keynes on Thursday (8pm kick off) for the second leg. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, May 2 but season ticket holders and CTSA members have already got their hands on their tickets resulting in 2,847 being sold so far.

The club tweeted: “A great turnout so far! General sale starts at 09:00 tomorrow morning! Tickets will be available in-store, over the phone and online.”

The club also published the away leg ticket information. The club have received an allocation of 2,010 tickets and Season Ticket Holders priority window opens at 9am on Friday May 3 to 1.30pm on Monday, May 6. They can be bought in-person or over the phone.

They go on general sale at 9am on Tuesday, May 7. These can also be purchased over the phone and in person.

Season Ticket Holders can purchase tickets in-person and over the phone from 9am on Friday. Season Ticket Holders are only entitled to one ticket in the priority window.

Tickets are: Adults £24, Concession (65+) £18, Under 25 £12, Under 21 £6, Under 14 £3, Carer FREE.

Crawley Town season ticket holders and CTSA members queue for tickets on Tuesday | Picture: Mark Dunford

The club are awaiting information from the host team to see if any remaining tickets will be available on the day of the game.

The Redz Bar will be showing the match live for anyone unable to travel or get a ticket to the game.

The club are operating extended opening hours to allow for the extreme demand for tickets. The opening hours for this week are as follows:

Friday 3rd May - 09:00-19:00

Saturday 4th May - Closed

Sunday 5th May - Closed

Monday 6th May - 10:00-13:30 (Matchday timings)

Tuesday 7th May - 09:00 - 16:30

Wednesday 8th May - 09:00-16:30

Thursday 9th May - 09:00 - 12:00

Friday 10th May - Closed