Orsi and Lolos win two awards each at Crawley Town awards night - watch highlights from the evening here
and live on Freeview channel 276
Players and staff were joined by family, friends and fans to celebrate the season and getting into the play-offs. Presenter and commentator Danny Windle hosted the evening at Lingfield Park Racecourse.
General manager Tom Allman welcomed everyone and in his speech said the biggest achievement in the last nine months was the sense of pride being restored at the club.
He said: “Over the last nine months, we have pretty much seen it all on the field. From being written off before a ball had even been kicked, to League debuts, international call-ups, late goals, early goals, onsides and offsides, you name it, we’ve probably been part of it.
“Off the field, we have seen the continued rise of the fan base with the average attendance rise, summed up by the record at the recent 2@£2 fixture against Doncaster Rovers.
“Last week’s trip to Sutton also saw a record for an away trip in the League with more than 1,000 fans making the journey. In amongst these stories of success and reaching the play-offs, for me, the over arching achievement from the last nine months is the sense of pride that has been restored to the football club.
“We have seen a group of staff and players fighting for each other week in and week out up and down the country. We have seen boys become men and a group fans can resonate with.
“I want to thank Scott and this group of players for what they have given us and making us dream.”
SEE ALSO 44 fabulous pictures of day of celebration as Crawley Town reach League Two play-offs | Scott Lindsey heaps praise on Crawley Town players as play-offs are anticipated | Crawley Town in the play-offs: Player ratings from historic win over Grimsby that clinched their place | Memory’s made for a whole new generation of Crawley Town fans - opinion | League Two play-offs: This is what MK Dons manager had to say about their opponents Crawley Town
The first award was the PFA Community Champion and Danilo Orsi won it for his work with the Community Foundation and his trademark celebration raising money for charity thanks to sponsors Brick Borrow. Orsi said: “Growing up, I always wanted to be a professional footballer and I looked up to heroes and always said to myself if I was lucky enough to play for a living, I would always try and give back to the community and give back to these young kids who look up to us.”
The GHCoaches Away Player of the Season was Liam Kelly.
The Crawley Observer Player of the Season went to Will Wright.
The CTSA Young Player of the Season was won by Klaidi Lolos.
Goal of the Season, sponsored by Nuffield Health, went to Klaidi Lolos for his brilliant strike against Harrogate Town.
Players’ Player of the Season went to Jay Williams. Williams said: “Hopefully we can celebrate this properly when the season is done after Wembley when we win.”
Player of the Season, sponsored by Eden Utilities and voted for by the fans, was won by Danilo Orsi.
Nick Tsaroulla was given a framed shirt to mark him making 100 appearances for the club.
Club captain Ben Gladwin spoke about the season before handing out Players’ Player of the Season. He said: “It’s been brilliant, I am so proud of the lads. What was expected pre-season to where we are now is incredible. The staff, everyone behind the scenes and the players have been incredible.
“Every day they tell me how old I am but I am 31, but they make me feel old. What they are doing at such a young age is incredible.
“It’s great to see a whole football club connected and moving in the right direction. It’s unique actually and not something you get all the time.”
And manager Scott Lindsey also went on stage to talk about reaching the play-offs. He said: “It meant a lot because I know the work that has gone in, especially from the players, they have been unbelievable.
“To get to the play-off position is incredible but there’s no point being in it if we are not going to win it, so we now need to get to work again Monday morning.
“We’ve achieved so much, but we are not there yet.”
Crawley were tipped by many to go down this season but Lindsey said that was motivation for his side. “It fuelled us,” he said. “There were a lot of media platforms that had written us off and backed us to go down. Thank you for fuelling us. We like comments like that. Out of the four teams in the play-offs, we are probably bottom of the list of who people think will get promoted but good, that’s what we want. That will help us.
“We are not supposed to be there, we are not supposed to win, but we will.”
And on a possible trip to Wembley, he said: “I have been to Wembley before, I have said to the lads for a long time now I back us to beat anyone over two legs and back us to win at Wembley because of the way we play. I truly believe that and I truly believe we will get promoted.”