Crawley Town interim head coach gives view on wanting the top job - and reveals whether he will change playing style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ben Gladwin says he wants to take a head coach ‘at the right time, when it feels right’.

The former Reds captain was appointed interim head coach following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons. The 32-year-old takes charge ahead of a busy week where Crawley host Bolton on Saturday, Mansfield Town on Tuesday and face a trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Gladwin joined the coaching staff in the summer after retiring from professional football and he will be assisted by Steve Hafner, who has supported the coaching staff over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the early odds from the bookies has Gladwin as second favourite to be the next head coach at Crawley Town.

Crawley Town interim head coach Ben Gladwin in action last season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

But does he want to take a top job this early on in his coaching career? “No, not as soon as possible,” he said. “No, I wouldn't say that. I think some people might and and I'll also be wary of that because ego can kick in occasionally and you go ‘I can give this a go’ and but I'm very wary that I would like to do it the right time when it feels right.

"In all honestly, I need to I need to probably feel it a little bit and I won't know until I've spent a little bit of time doing it.

"The club have to make their own decision on what they wanna do in the meantime. But it's a great opportunity. And I'm looking forward to sort of feeling on Saturday afternoon and just try to help a club really continue to move in a positive direction and get a result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gladwin takes charge at the Broadfield on Saturday when the Reds host Bolton. With Gladwin working with Scott for a long time, we should expect to see a similar style in formation and brand of football.

The former QPR and Swindon midfielder said: “First and foremost we’re very aligned. That's why we were able to work together for so long and built such a strong relationship. I don’t think you are going to see loads of differences. There definitely will be slight bits that I feel a little bit more comfortable with the manager [Lindsey] may not and vice versa, but I'm not going to start smashing the wall from back-to-front.”

Lindsey always went into great depth into his analysis into opposition, but did he pass on his Bolton notes onto Gladwin? “No he hasn’t, I'll give him my buzz later,” he said. “But he's been brilliant and he's said if I need anything, he's there for me.

“But we feel pretty good and it's important to expose yourself to it and the analysis stuff, we were doing it anyway alongside the manager. Taking that on is full on, there's a lot of it to do, and it is eye-opening in terms of how much a head coach or manager has to do for sure.

It's been good. I think we are thereabouts in terms of the planning. We’ve got one more day to really get the ideas into the players, which will be important before the game.”