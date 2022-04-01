Yems recalled a frustrating summer last year when the business was done later than he wanted.

And with rumours of a takeover of the club, it will be interesting to see what kind of budget the Reds gaffer could be working with.

But whatever happens, Yems wants to get his business done and he says there are plenty of players interested in signing for the Reds.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

"I like to get the business done early. I don’t want the same situation as last year," he said. "I am looking and talking to players for next year already and we will see what goes on.

"There’s are a lot of people who want to come and play for us. It’s like anything, the best recommendation you can get is from word of mouth.

"The lads know people, I know people and it’s nice that nine times out of ten you get lads who come in and don’t want to leave. Other lads want to come."

And what is the attraction for players to come to Crawley Town? "I just think they can see what we are trying to do and they want to be part of it," said Yems.

"The fans help as well because they get behind us and they are massive for us. It annoys me when fans value to the club is underestimated. I can't say enough about them."

With just seven games left, Yems also said it's a chance for players to win new contracts and put themselves in the shop window.

He said: "There are only seven games left but that’s 21 points and we want to get as many as we can.

"We are not turning it in, we want to get as high as possible. And for the players, you never know who is looking at you."

Yems missed the last two games because he tested positive for Covid last Thursday (March 24) but he has been out of isolation for two days and is slowly getting back in the gym.

He missed the 1-0 win over Rochdale and the 2-1 defeat to Salford. Yems said: "It’s been very frustrating but Lewis [Young] and the boys have done a good job in my absence.

"Salford I thought two bad goals to give away again but I thought we were in the game until the very end.

"Not crying in our milk but if you think about the amount of games they have had to play, with Jordan [Tunnicliffe] coming off again. You are constantly shuffling around the pack again.

"It’s a compliment to the players the staff and everyone that we come away from those places [Salford] disappointed."

Reds are next in action on Saturday April 9 when they host Barrow.

