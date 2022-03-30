Despite picking up wins in recent weeks against Forest Green Rovers, Swindon Town and Rochdale, the Reds have struggled, only picking up seven wins from their 20 home games so far.

The Reds are currently 13th in League after last night's defeat to Salford City, but in the table was based just on home games, they would be 15th.

Here’s how good their home record compared to the rest of the league.

Remember, you can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Tranmere Rovers - 43 pts Tranmere Rovers FC 19 14 1 4 29 13 +16 43pts Photo Sales

2. Exeter City - 39pts Exeter City FC 19 11 6 2 31 17 +14 39pts Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 39pts Northampton Town FC 20 12 3 5 28 14 +14 39pts Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town - 39pts Mansfield Town FC 18 12 3 3 31 19 +12 39pts Photo: Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales