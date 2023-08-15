Crawley Town looking forward to a 'different challenge' as they prepare to face MK Dons and Gillingham

An impressive start to the season has seen Lindsey’s men pick up four points from the opening two games against Bradford City and Salford City. And now they face two sides who have a 100 per cent record so far in Graham Alexander’s Dons and Neil Harris’ Gills.

Gillingham travel to Sutton United tonight (Tuesday, August 15) while Reds host MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium (7.45pm kick off).

Lindsey told us: “It will be a different challenge. We are coming into two games now against sides who have a bit of momentum. MK Dons have won their first two, and then see how Gillingham get on on Tuesday night.. On paper it was the toughest start anyone could have had and we have come away with four points so we are pleased.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey celebrates the opening day victory over Bradford City. Picture: Eva Gilbert

"We have played some strong sides and in all three games we have been the better and one of those was against a League One side - a strong League One side let me tell you. And I think if anyone finishes above Salford, they probably get promoted and if anyone any finishes above Bradford City, they probably get promoted. I think that’s the most pleasing thing, the manner in which we have played.”

On MK Dons, Lindsey told the club’s website: ““Tonight will be another tough game against a stiff opposition. MK Dons are top of the league after two great performances in their opening two games against good opposition. They have a very good manager, who I know very well. We are very good friends as we played together in the same youth team, so we do go back a while. He actually wore my boots in his league debut, and we have kept in touch over the years.

“I am hoping that we will continue our good start as we look to get back to winning ways. We need to play well, as we have done in large parts of the opening two matches, and make sure that we take our chances in front of goal. We all know that the Broadfield Stadium can be a fortress, and we are hoping that the fans can help push us on to victory later today.”

The head-to-head record does not bode well for Crawley. In our previous eight matches with this evening’s opponents, MK Dons have been victorious in 50 per cent of those matches. Crawley’s last victory against the Dons came in April 2014, where goals from Andy Drury and Mike Jones secured the Red Devils a 0-2 win at Stadium MK.

During the last meeting in 2019, the Dons defeated the Reds by 1-0, courtesy of a Kieran Agard goal.