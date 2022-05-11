New owners WAGMI United are hoping to get someone in as soon as they can after John Yems mutually agreed to leave the club last Friday (May 6).

In the announcement of Yems’ departure, the club said the ‘global search’ had now started for the next manager and co-chairman Johnson said: “We’re looking forward to the next era of Crawley Town Football Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have an opportunity to build on more than 125 years of rich history and take this club to the next level.

Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson

“We’re eager to partner with our players and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can continue to be proud of — both on and off the pitch.”

And today (Wednesday, May 11), after being asked for an update on the search, Johnson said: “We’ve had multiple conversations with candidates, we have multiple lined up the next three days as well."

When asked about the timeline in appointing a new manager, he added: “As soon as possible, but we won’t unnecessarily rush the process and need to make sure we find the best candidate for Crawley Town FC.”

Yems left the club following his suspension as manager amid allegations of discriminatory language and behaviour towards his own players.

Reds fans have already expressed their opinions on social media calling for someone with League One or League Two experience to take them to that next level.

Names like Paul Tisdale and even Steve Evans were mentioned, with the former a credible candidate, but the latter highly unlikely despite his previous success with Crawley Town.

In the words of Johnson, the Yems investigation ‘threw us a curveball’ and delayed the new owners’ plans by two weeks.

And although they will not ‘unnecessarily rush the process’, the Observer understands they will not sign any news players until the new manager is in.

Johnson and Smith were inundated with CVs from agents after the news of Yems’ departure broke.

And now the ‘global search’ is on.

The word global in their Yems announcement struck a bit of fear into some Reds’ fans.

But we understands that although they’re casting the net wide, the next manager is likely to be British.

Watch this space…