The mutually agreed decision has occurred effective immediately. The Reds will immediately begin a global search for its next manager.

Assistant manager Lewis Young will continue to serve as interim manager for the remainder of the current season.

Posting on Twitter, @ctfc_b said: "Now we find out if the new owners are serious, in my opinion a good manager is much more important than a good squad."

Crawley Town fans have had their say on the news that the Reds have agreed to part company with John Yems as manager. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

@mrmiddle09 responded: "And with a new shirt sponsor and stadium naming rights we might just have that little bit extra to get an experienced manager for a change."

Also posting on Twitter, Crawley fan Stuart Cooke said: "Please please please appoint somebody who has EFL experience."

@pompey____ responded: "Global search probably someone who no one has heard of"

To which @H86Andy replied: "No one had heard of [former Reds boss] Gabriele Cioffi but he's done alright [at Serie A club Udinese]."

Charlie Moylan said: "Got to appoint someone with experience in challenging for promotion if we want to be serious the next two years."

Fellow Reds supporter Connor Perry said: "Let’s see if the club mean business by appointing a good, decent manager."

James Thompson added: "Guess it’s time to update my CV with all my Football Manager achievements."

Some Twitter users said the Reds should be looking at hiring former Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale.

@SarllOut said: "Get Paul Tisdale through the door ASAP. Experienced manager, twice promoted from League 2, and looks like he knows a thing or two about NFTs."

Leigh James Brooks added: "Announce Tisdale"