The announcement was made on Friday (May 6) afternoon with co-chairman Preston Johnson saying: “We’re looking forward to the next era of Crawley Town Football Club.”

The news came following Yems’ suspension amid allegations he used discriminatory language towards his players.

And now new owners WAGMI United are on the lookout for a new boss and Johnson added: “We have an opportunity to build on more than 125 years of rich history and take this club to the next level.”

The search for Crawley Town's new manager

What kind of manager are the new owners looking for?

The club statement about the Yems’ departure said: “The Reds will immediately begin a global search for its next manager.”

They will be casting the net far and wide and we could see someone unknown to Reds fans come in. But with the self-confessed lack of expertise of English and League Two football from the co-chairmen Eben Smith and Johnson, they could look for a safe pair of hands who knows this level of English football.

But the new manager will have to be dynamic and understand the importance of data when it comes to tactics and transfers. That is what the new owners - and the experts they have brought in to help - know about.

At the fans forum on Wednesday night, Smith and Johnson also said they want to bring international exposure to Crawley Town – that could mean a big name from abroad.

But whoever it is, they will have to be comfortable in front of the cameras – some fans at the forum on Wednesday were interviewed on camera by a production company who are pitching a documentary about the takeover and WAGMI United’s first season.

How long will the process of appointing the new Crawley Town manager be?

The Crawley Observer has been told by sources close the club that ‘two unbelievable candidates’ are on their radar.

The new owners want to get all their pieces in place early ready for the start of next season, with the first game on July 30.

When asked at the forum about the transfer strategy for the summer, Smith replied: “What makes it tricky is we need to sort out who the captain of the ship is.”

They want to start getting their transfer business done. A quick appointment is needed for that.

Who do Crawley Town fans want as their next manager?

Early indication is they want someone who knows League One and League Two. Names already mentioned by fans on social media include former Reds boss Steve Evans and ex-Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale.

Charlie Moylan said: "Got to appoint someone with experience in challenging for promotion if we want to be serious the next two years."

@SarllOut said: "Get Paul Tisdale through the door ASAP. Experienced manager, twice promoted from League 2, and looks like he knows a thing or two about NFTs."

Who is the early favourite with the bookies to be next Crawley Town manager?

Accord to bettingodds.com, former Grecians and Stevenage boss Tisdale is 4/1 with Evans and current Bromley boss Andy Woodman, who has led his side to a trip to Wembley for the FA Trophy final, are at 5/1.

Danny Searle (6/1), Kenny Jackett (8/1), Ian Holloway (10/1) and Michael Appleton (10/1) are also in the conversation.

But at this stage they are easy names to connect to the job.