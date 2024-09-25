Scott Lindsey leaves Crawley Town: His Reds career in pictures

3 . Scott Lindsey: A Reds career in pictures

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey arms raised in celebration during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.:Crawley Town hammered MK Dons 5-1 - and 8-1 on aggregate - to reach the League Two play-off final Wembley. Photographer Dennis Goodwin/Pro Sport Images was there to catch the action, the crowd and the celebrations Photo: Dennis Goodwin:Dennis Goodwin/Pro Sport Images