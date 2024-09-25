Scott Lindsey leaves Crawley Town: His Reds career in pictures

Lindsey joined Reds in January 2023 when they were rock bottom of League Two. After helping them survive the drop, he performed a miraculous turnaround by leading them to the play-offs before winning at Wembley to gain promotion to League One.
But after six games, Lindsey has left the Broadfield Stadium to join MK Dons.
There have been many memorable moments in his 21 months in charge – here are a selection of photos from his Crawley Town career.
1. Scott Lindsey: A Reds career in pictures
Scott Lindsey when he joined Crawley Town on an initial two-and-a-half-year contract. Picture by James Boardman Photo: James Boardman
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey when he joined the club in January 2023 | Picture: Mark Dunford Photo: Mark Dunford
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey arms raised in celebration during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.:Crawley Town hammered MK Dons 5-1 - and 8-1 on aggregate - to reach the League Two play-off final Wembley. Photographer Dennis Goodwin/Pro Sport Images was there to catch the action, the crowd and the celebrations Photo: Dennis Goodwin:Dennis Goodwin/Pro Sport Images
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey ahead of the Stockport game on Saturday | Picture: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images Photo: southern news and picture ltd