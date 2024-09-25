'Legends' - Emotional Scott Lindsey sends goodbye message to Crawley Town fans
The 52-year-old left the Broadfield Stadium to take up the head coach role at League Two MK Don.
The news has left Reds fans heartbroken following 21 historic months with Lindsey at the helm.
From the start, it was clear Lindsey and the fans had a great relationship and it was summed up every time he celebrated with them after a victory.
And speaking exclusively to SussexWorld, Lindsey told us what the Crawley Town supporters mean to him.
He said: “It makes me feel emotional because I don't think people realise how much the support helps when you're all in such a pressure cooker environment and you have got to win and you have got perform and you have got to plan and prepare.
“It's a tough job, but when you know you've had appreciation from thousands of people it doesn't half make the job easier and I'll never forget the Crawley fans ever and they will always hold a special place in my heart because they really, really helped me grow as a coach.
“I've enjoyed every game and every reception they gave me, I'll never forget that for as long as I live. I'm hoping I can come back and watch some games and see one or two fans again and have a chat.
“Whether I am a legend in their eyes I don’t know, but they are legends in my eyes without a doubt.”
Lindsey also thanked the players and staff for the help in making his time at Crawley a success.
“A special thanks has to go to the players, nothing could have been achieved without them,” said Lindsey.
“Certainly the first set of players achieved so much and then this season what made me really proud is a new group playing exactly the same way as what we did in the promotion year, which is a credit to the coaching staff but also a credit to the players who executed it so well.
“The support I have had from my staff has been incredible. People in the back office like Tom Allman, Harry Maynard, Sam Gadsdon and Clare James have all been amazing, so I want to thank them.”