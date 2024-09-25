Crawley Town opinion: We are saying goodbye to our best ever manager, but it was always going to happen
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We as a club once again become victims of our own success.
Let’s not pretend this day wasn’t coming, rumours of Scott departing have been bubbling for months now, even before he led us to play-off final success at Wembley in May.
Our gaffer had been linked with numerous jobs, and that’s a credit to him and the job he was doing. After saving us from relegation, the very next season he led us on a journey that for most of us was the pinnacle of watching Crawley Town play.
Promotion at Wembley in front of 17,000 Reds fans. For that alone he will go down as one of our greatest ever managers, certainly the best manager we’ve had in our short football league tenure. As sad as this day is, it’s not a time for anger or hate.
SEE ALSO Scott Lindsey leaves Crawley Town to join MK Dons - Johnson says club 'look forward to the next phase of our journey' | 'He made the dream become reality' - Crawley Town fans react as Scott Lindsey looks set to join MK Dons | The elite table where Crawley Town are ranked alongside Liverpool, Leeds United and Tottenham
But a time to reflect on the amazing moments Scott has given us over the past two years. Not many people know this but he was already the joint highest paid person at the club.
The lure of a club with bigger financial recourses and a fantastic stadium with big plans would be enough to entice most of us. The irony is that he’s gone to a club that he and his players embarrassed 8-1 in the play-offs last season. I guess if you can’t beat us, buy us.
MK Dons had already raided us for our best player Liam Kelly, and defended Lawrence Maguire in the summer, of whom I have no doubt would of been singing Scott’s praises to the powers that be at stadium MK. So the whole scenario was a situation waiting to happen I guess.
I genuinely wish Scott all the best, he is a manager who is destined for the top, and when he gets there we can all be proud that we Crawley Town football club were the side that placed him on this trajectory.