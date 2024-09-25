Crawley Town opinion: We are saying goodbye to our best ever manager, but it was always going to happen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The inevitable has finally happened, Scott Lindsey has left the building.

We as a club once again become victims of our own success.

Let’s not pretend this day wasn’t coming, rumours of Scott departing have been bubbling for months now, even before he led us to play-off final success at Wembley in May.

Our gaffer had been linked with numerous jobs, and that’s a credit to him and the job he was doing. After saving us from relegation, the very next season he led us on a journey that for most of us was the pinnacle of watching Crawley Town play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promotion at Wembley in front of 17,000 Reds fans. For that alone he will go down as one of our greatest ever managers, certainly the best manager we’ve had in our short football league tenure. As sad as this day is, it’s not a time for anger or hate.

But a time to reflect on the amazing moments Scott has given us over the past two years. Not many people know this but he was already the joint highest paid person at the club.

The lure of a club with bigger financial recourses and a fantastic stadium with big plans would be enough to entice most of us. The irony is that he’s gone to a club that he and his players embarrassed 8-1 in the play-offs last season. I guess if you can’t beat us, buy us.

Scott Lindsey has left Crawley Topwn to take up the head coach role at MK Dons | Picture: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

MK Dons had already raided us for our best player Liam Kelly, and defended Lawrence Maguire in the summer, of whom I have no doubt would of been singing Scott’s praises to the powers that be at stadium MK. So the whole scenario was a situation waiting to happen I guess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I genuinely wish Scott all the best, he is a manager who is destined for the top, and when he gets there we can all be proud that we Crawley Town football club were the side that placed him on this trajectory.