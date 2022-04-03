Especially when we were originally due to play at our most local League Two rivals Sutton United, who happened to be playing at Wembley in the JPT final.

Our original game with Enzio and co will now take place on a Tuesday night at the end of April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking of Wembley, that is somewhere another West Sussex team will be heading next month.

Dannie Bulman

Huge congratulations to Littlehampton Town who have made it through to the FA Vase Final. A superb achievement for the sleepy seaside town. I’m sure they will be cheered on by a few Reds fans on the day as well.

Our own attempts of playing at Wembley are all but over. After a 2-1 defeat at Salford City last week cost us any outside chances of gatecrashing the play offs. Sixty Eight Crawley fans made the midweek trip to Manchester, which was impressive as Crawley Town didn’t even run a supporters coach to the game.

After going two goals down the Reds rallied and a Tom Nichols header to halve the deficit was all we could muster in the end. So it looks like mid-table is where we will finish up, which isn’t a bad feat, especially with the high number of injuries the squad have encountered this season.

With talk of a takeover on the cards, it could be an interesting summer ahead. A summer that is going to be shortened, due to a July EFL start date, thanks to the bonkers decision by FIFA to hold a winter World Cup in Qatar.

The recent announcement by the club of Dannie Bulman's retirement was hardly a surprise. The club legend who chalked up over 400 games for the Reds, last turned out for us in a pre season friendly at Beckenham Town last summer.

It’s nice that he’s going to be honoured with a testimonial. A game that will be well attended I’m sure.

Talking of Dannie Bulman, one of his old clubs could well be joining us next season in League Two.

AFC Wimbledon, who lost yet again at the weekend look like they are on the way down. That would certainly reignite some old rivalries from years gone by. After all we are still their Champions from our Conference winning season of 2011!

Remember, you can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.