"We couldn’t be more excited.

News broke on Friday evening (June 24), that the Reds had signed last season’s League Two top goalscorer Telford from Newport County.

Co-chairman Preston Johnson and Logan Matthews from WAGMI United hosted a discussion with fans on Twitter that evening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the 'Twitter Space', Matthews said: "We had good internal discussions about this. Dom is obviously coming off an unbelievable season [scoring 26 goals].

Dominic Telford signs for Crawley Town Football Club at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley. Credit: James Boardman/Alamy Live News

"We talk a lot about data and analytics but I don't need that to know Dom is a really good signing."

Matthews addressed concerns that Telford, whose previous best goal total was six with Bury in 2018/19, may not be able to replicate last year's heroics.

"When we looked at his previous years to ease that concern, I don't think that's true," he said. "He got in a really good spot but his underlying numbers and metrics were very similar in previous years.

"The task was given to our coaching staff, Kevin [Betsy] and Dan [Micciche], that this is a good signing if we can put him in the same spots. That's the challenge given to them.

"They feel confident. They are massive Dom fans."

Matthews said the signing 'did happen relatively fast' compared to previous signings, after positive conversations with Telford and his agent.

He said: "He is a really lovely lad. He had a smile on his face the entire time.

"He was thrilled and loves talking football. We had a really good conversation on football side of things.

"He was so excited about the project and coming on board."

Johnson said the signing proves how serious they are about taking the club to the next level.

He added: "The fact it's Dom, the guy who won the golden boot last year, is a really good signal to them that Crawley Town is serious and we are competitive.

"We are here to try to win the league and and go up to league one. Getting that first one over the line was really big for us.

"We've had lots of good discussions over high profile players. It's always about getting that first one over the line."

Johnson said Telford has a 'rare combination of humility and motivation; adding: "He is absolutely motivated to become even better and improve his individual game.

"He’s excited to improve technically and tactically.

"He’s got to be able to jump in but doesn’t expect everyone to look up and praise him. He's the opposite of that.

"We couldn’t be more excited.

"I’ve never had so many 'fair play' lad direct messages in my life. It sounds like it’s a good one."

Johnson also joked that he will make sure Telford doesn't cut his long hair — unless he stops scoring goals.

"Everyone wonders about the long hair," Johnson said.

"Dom said he had a nearly shaved head but started scoring goals after he grew it.

"This is working [but] once he stops scoring goals, I’ll probably make him cut it."

Telford will officially link up with the club on July 1 upon the expiration of his contract at Newport County.

Liam Chew, from the Lower League Look podcast, was full of praise for Crawley's new signing, when he spoke on WAGMI's Twitter Space.

The Bradford fan said: "I was adamant we were going to win the league, then you guys go and pull something like that out.

"Well done. That is the statement.

"You had to make one and everyone knew you were going to make a big statement but no one knew where it was coming from.

"That is 10/10. That is a phenomenal signing.

"I'm in shock. I'm excited and I don't even follow your club. I can't begin to understand how your fans are feeling to see that come through the door."