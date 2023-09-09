Crawley Town picture gallery: 64 pictures of celebrations, action and supporters as they beat Newport County in the sunshine
Crawley Town were as hot on the pitch as it was off the pitch today as they blew away Newport County at the Broadfield Stadium.
A crowd of 2,949 endured the soaring temperatures to watch Scott Lindsey’s men 4-1 thanks to goals from Nick Tsaroulla, Adam Campbell (2) and Ben Gladwin.
Photographers Eva Gilbert (@evagilbertphoto) and Natalie Mayhew (@ButterflyFootie) were at the game – here are a selection of their brilliant pictures.
