Crawley Town picture gallery: 64 pictures of celebrations, action and supporters as they beat Newport County in the sunshine

Crawley Town were as hot on the pitch as it was off the pitch today as they blew away Newport County at the Broadfield Stadium.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 9th Sep 2023, 20:20 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 21:59 BST

A crowd of 2,949 endured the soaring temperatures to watch Scott Lindsey’s men 4-1 thanks to goals from Nick Tsaroulla, Adam Campbell (2) and Ben Gladwin.

Photographers Eva Gilbert (@evagilbertphoto) and Natalie Mayhew (@ButterflyFootie) were at the game – here are a selection of their brilliant pictures.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE BLOG | Crawley Town player ratings: 9/10 for former Newcastle United player, while seven others score 8/10 in dominant win over Newport County / Crawley Town boss praises former Newcastle United striker after dominant 4-1 win over Newport County

Crawley Town beat Newport County 4-1 at the Broadfield Stadium in League Two. Photographer Eva Gilbert was there to catch the action.

Photo: Eva Gilbert

Photo: Eva Gilbert

Photo: Eva Gilbert

Photo: Eva Gilbert

