Crawley Town player ratings: 9 for defender as Reds are defeated by Bolton

Crawley Town were defeated 2-0 by Bolton Wanderers in their first game without Scott Lindsey as manager.

Bolton opened the scoring inside five minutes courtesy of a well-worked corner routine. Josh Sheehan smartly played a low cross to the edge of the box for Kyle Dempsey who’s effort crept through a crowded penalty box and under Jojo Wollacott’s legs.

Despite a dominant second half performance from Reds, substitute John Mcatee doubled the lead for the visitors with a stunning finish into the top corner to seal all three points.

Here are our player ratings:

Josh Flint

Jojo Wollacott-8

He couldn’t sort his feet out quick enough for the first goal but made some incredible saves to keep the scoreline small. Could not have done anything about the second goal which was an unstoppable strike from Mcatee.

Cameron Bragg-7 Had an unsettled start but then grew into the game and opened up space in midfield to pick out forward passes. Could have scored his first goal for Crawley but his low drilled shot went wide of the post. Replaced in the 67th minute.

Will Swann-7 Found himself in gaps around the Bolton defence but was unable to get any shots at goal. Linked up nicely with the other attacking Crawley players and put the Bolton defence under constant pressure. Replaced in the 60th minute.

Ronan Darcy-7 Looked to make something happen but the Wanderers defence were able to react to his ideas. Linked up nicely once again with Kelly. Defensively he had a mixed performance as he made some brilliant challenges to win the ball back but was also dribbled past too easily.

Panutche Camara-7 Looked to be a threat going forward but took one too many touches when he could either shoot or play it towards a teammate. His work rate was fantastic and he pressurized the Bolton defenders really well. Replaced in the 67th minute.

Armando Quitirna-8 Looked dangerous on the right hand side and was able to dribble past Szabolcs Schon every time with the end product of his forward movement being enticing crosses into the box. Replaced in the 77th minute

Jeremy Kelly-7 He was the playmaker for Crawley in the first half with lots of the attacking play going through him. In the second half, he was not involved as much as he would have liked. He also tracked back when needed to in order to stop a Bolton overload on the left hand side.

Joy Mukena-6 He looked unsettled and uncomfortable on the ball but at the same time was a crucial body in the heart of defence. After a mistake which allowed Dion Charles to get in behind, Mukena recovered well and pushed him wide which allowed Flint to get back. Picked up a yellow card for a reckless challenge.

Toby Mullarkey-7 Could have got Crawley level at the death of the first half when he had a good strike at goal which was saved by Nathan Baxter. Was caught out of position for the second goal but otherwise was defensively solid.

Jay Williams-7 Controlled the tempo of the game and sped it up in times of need. He picked up any loose balls in the middle of the pitch and helped his teammates recover when they made a mistake. Replaced in the 77th minute.

Josh Flint-9 He produced some incredible challenges to deny Bolton goalscoring opportunities and in possession he played some long balls over the top which caused problems for the visitors.

Substitutes.

Harry Forster-6 Came on in the 67th minute and struggled to be actively involved in the game. Made some good runs but he was not found by his teammates.

Jack Roles-6 Came on in the 77th minute and was involved in the play but lost the ball too easily for the second goal as he struggled to adjust to the tempo of the game.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy- 6 Came on in the 77th minute and struggled to make an impact in the short time he was on the pitch.

Ade Adeyemo-7

Came on in the 60th minute and asked a few questions of the Bolton defence when he came on. Looked to beat his man when he had the ball with a mixed bag of results.

Bradley Ibrahim-8

Came on in the 67th minute and slotted in nicely in the middle of the pitch. Was tasked with a lot but was able to protect the defence well and play some dangerous forward passes. Picked up a yellow card.