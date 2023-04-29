Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town player ratings: Defenders get 8/10 but striker struggles with 5/10 as Reds confirm safety

Crawley Town got the point they needed to confirm League Two safety with a scrappy 0-0 draw against Walsall at the Briadfield Stadium.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 29th Apr 2023, 19:07 BST

Rivals Hartlepool beat Barrow 3-1 but the stalemate against the Saddlers was enough for the Reds. Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings from the game

Corey Addai 8 - Good early double save to style nerves, never looked like conceding.

Dion Conroy 8 - So calm and composed at all times. Brilliant tackle to deny Stevens in the first half. Won everything that came his way,

Nick Tsaroulla in action. Picture by Will CharltonNick Tsaroulla in action. Picture by Will Charlton
Nick Tsaroulla in action. Picture by Will Charlton

James Tilley 7 - Looked dangerous at times but not as effective as he has been. A much better second half than first.

Jack Powell 7 - Comfortable on the ball but distribution was inconsistent. Nearly scored with a free kick in first half.

Ashley Nadesan 6 - Struggled to get behind Walsall defence in the first half. Denied a clear goal.

Harry Ransom 8 - Has formed a superb partnership with Conroy in recent weeks. A

Dom Telford 5 - Didn't get into the game in the first half.

Ben Gladwin 6 - Got caught in possession a couple of times but battled hard. Great cross to Nadesan for the goal that wasn’t. Booked.

Travis Johnson 6 - Looked effective going forward and created a couple of chances in the first half.

Nick Tsaroulla 7 - Good in attack and defence. Worked hard without any final product

Tom Fellows 6 - In for the injured Oteh. Showed great control in first minute to create a chance for himself. Comfortable on the ball but couldn;t find that killer ball. Replaced by Grant in the 69th minute

Grant 7 - Did the job he need to do for the last half hour.

Crawley finish the season at Swindon Town on Bank Holiday Monday (May 8, 12.30ko).

