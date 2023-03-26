Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town player ratings: Four players score 8/10 as Reds pick up vital three points against Rochdale in front of record home crowd

It was the perfect day all round for the Crawley Town on Saturday.

By Coren Blackburn
Published 26th Mar 2023, 00:21 GMT

They picked up three points to put them four points clear of the relegation zone, kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Rochdale and played in front of a record home crowd.

Dom Telford and Dion Conroy got the goals to seal the win – but how did the team perform?

Here are Coren Blackburn’s player ratings.

Goalscorer Dion Conroy. Pic S Robards SR2303251
Corey Addai: 6 – A decent performance from the keeper. As good as usual with his feet, and pulled off a good save early on. A well deserved clean sheet for the whole defence.

Kellan Gordon: 7 – Did well to find himself in crossing positions throughout the match, but was inconsistent with his delivery. Had a much improved second-half and was unlucky not to get a goal at the end.

Dion Conroy: 7 – Put Crawley in a great position with his headed goal before halftime, and had a relatively comfortable afternoon. Always looks comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Joel Lynch: 8 – Solid. Commanded the whole back four, and was aerially imperious. Works with Conroy very well, and got Crawley out of a few dangerous situations. Kept Ian Henderson very quiet.

James Tilley: 8 – Such a threat for the Reds out wide. Every time the ball came to Tilley’s feet he looked like causing Rochdale problems. Provided a lot of quality in a match that was lacking at times. Was voted man-of-the-match by the fans. Came off for Tom Fellows in the 72nd minute.

Jack Powell: 8 – A typical Jack Powell display. Very tidy in possession and played a lot of clever passes to get Crawley in dangerous positions. Going to be a valuable player in Crawley’s bid to escape the drop.

Ashley Nadesan: 6 – Had two golden opportunities either side of the first-half. Struggled to put pressure on a very pragmatic Rochdale defence. Had a much improved second-half as the game got stretched.

Dominic Telford 7 – Scored the opener with clever finish, and always looked threatening when the ball found him in the box. Came off for Anthony Grant in the 61st minute.

Ben Gladwin: 8 – A dominant midfield display. Gladwin was far too strong for Rochdale’s midfield to cope with physically, and he was very efficient in getting the ball forwards. a true captain’s performance. Cme off for Rafiq Khaleel in the 72nd minute.

Aramide Oteh: 6 – Struggled to get involved in the first-half. Played his part in attack and gave the Rochdale defence a lot of hassle. Came off for Travis Johnson in the 72nd minute.

Mazeed Ogungbo: 7 – Stood up to Abraham Odoh really well. Held up his end defensively and was good on the ball. Had a much quieter second-half with Odoh being moved to defence.

SEE ALSO James Tilley: Crawley Town need more clean sheets between now and the end of the season | Scott Lindsey hails ‘outstanding’ Crawley Town performance after Rochdale win

Substitutes

Anthony Grant: 7 – An encouraging debut for the new signing. Broke down Rochdale attacks and covered the midfield well. May prove to be a useful signing in Crawley’s relegation battle.

Rafiq Khaleel: 6 – The game was won by the time he’d come on. Didn’t get much of an opportunity to show his quality.

Tom Fellows: 6 – A similar story to Khaleel. Showed some good feet and tried to get Crawley forwards late on, but had an otherwise uneventful cameo.

Travis Johnson: 6 – Came on and did what was asked of him. Won all his duels and didn’t let Rochdale have a sniff. Saw the game out well in the closing minutes.

