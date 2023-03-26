It was the perfect day all round for the Crawley Town on Saturday.

They picked up three points to put them four points clear of the relegation zone, kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Rochdale and played in front of a record home crowd.

Dom Telford and Dion Conroy got the goals to seal the win – but how did the team perform?

Here are Coren Blackburn’s player ratings.

Goalscorer Dion Conroy. Pic S Robards SR2303251

Corey Addai: 6 – A decent performance from the keeper. As good as usual with his feet, and pulled off a good save early on. A well deserved clean sheet for the whole defence.

Kellan Gordon: 7 – Did well to find himself in crossing positions throughout the match, but was inconsistent with his delivery. Had a much improved second-half and was unlucky not to get a goal at the end.

Dion Conroy: 7 – Put Crawley in a great position with his headed goal before halftime, and had a relatively comfortable afternoon. Always looks comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Joel Lynch: 8 – Solid. Commanded the whole back four, and was aerially imperious. Works with Conroy very well, and got Crawley out of a few dangerous situations. Kept Ian Henderson very quiet.

James Tilley: 8 – Such a threat for the Reds out wide. Every time the ball came to Tilley’s feet he looked like causing Rochdale problems. Provided a lot of quality in a match that was lacking at times. Was voted man-of-the-match by the fans. Came off for Tom Fellows in the 72nd minute.

Jack Powell: 8 – A typical Jack Powell display. Very tidy in possession and played a lot of clever passes to get Crawley in dangerous positions. Going to be a valuable player in Crawley’s bid to escape the drop.

Ashley Nadesan: 6 – Had two golden opportunities either side of the first-half. Struggled to put pressure on a very pragmatic Rochdale defence. Had a much improved second-half as the game got stretched.

Dominic Telford 7 – Scored the opener with clever finish, and always looked threatening when the ball found him in the box. Came off for Anthony Grant in the 61st minute.

Ben Gladwin: 8 – A dominant midfield display. Gladwin was far too strong for Rochdale’s midfield to cope with physically, and he was very efficient in getting the ball forwards. a true captain’s performance. Cme off for Rafiq Khaleel in the 72nd minute.

Aramide Oteh: 6 – Struggled to get involved in the first-half. Played his part in attack and gave the Rochdale defence a lot of hassle. Came off for Travis Johnson in the 72nd minute.

Mazeed Ogungbo: 7 – Stood up to Abraham Odoh really well. Held up his end defensively and was good on the ball. Had a much quieter second-half with Odoh being moved to defence.

Substitutes

Anthony Grant: 7 – An encouraging debut for the new signing. Broke down Rochdale attacks and covered the midfield well. May prove to be a useful signing in Crawley’s relegation battle.

Rafiq Khaleel: 6 – The game was won by the time he’d come on. Didn’t get much of an opportunity to show his quality.

Tom Fellows: 6 – A similar story to Khaleel. Showed some good feet and tried to get Crawley forwards late on, but had an otherwise uneventful cameo.