It was a superb performance in Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge. For 80 minutes the side dominated and thoroughly deserved to 3-0 up. It was a great team display but there were also some great individual displays and three players have been singled out by being named in The Football League Paper’s League Two Team of the Day.
Keeper Corey Addai, defender Dion Conroy and midfielder Jack Powell were all selected along with former Reds favourite Tom Nichols, who scored for the third consecutive game for Gillingham on Saturday.
And in the SkyBet League Two Team of the Week, Lindsey was named the manager while Powell was also selected. Nichols also made that team.