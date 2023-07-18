NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Crawley Town scrap matchday programme for 2023/24 season

Crawley Town will not be printing matchday programmes for the upcoming season.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:53 BST

The club say they have ‘confirmed that it has reached the difficult decision to discontinue the matchday programme for the 2023/24 season’.

A club statement read: “Unfortunately, due to increasing costs and a significant drop in demand, the matchday programme is no longer financially viable. The Reds are among a number of EFL clubs who have decided to move on from their matchday programme, with printing costs continuously on the rise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO Sometimes a reality check is needed from some Crawley Town fans - opinion | 33 pictures of Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Three Bridges

Most Popular
Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed that it has reached the difficult decision to discontinue the matchday programme for the 2023/24 season. Picture: SussexWorldCrawley Town Football Club have confirmed that it has reached the difficult decision to discontinue the matchday programme for the 2023/24 season. Picture: SussexWorld
Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed that it has reached the difficult decision to discontinue the matchday programme for the 2023/24 season. Picture: SussexWorld

“The club would like to extend its thanks to the programme's regular contributors, designers and sellers, whose hard work did not go unnoticed.”

Crawley Town announced Ade Adeyemo as their newest signing earlier today..

Related topics:EFLThree Bridges