Crawley Town will not be printing matchday programmes for the upcoming season.

The club say they have ‘confirmed that it has reached the difficult decision to discontinue the matchday programme for the 2023/24 season’.

A club statement read: “Unfortunately, due to increasing costs and a significant drop in demand, the matchday programme is no longer financially viable. The Reds are among a number of EFL clubs who have decided to move on from their matchday programme, with printing costs continuously on the rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed that it has reached the difficult decision to discontinue the matchday programme for the 2023/24 season. Picture: SussexWorld

“The club would like to extend its thanks to the programme's regular contributors, designers and sellers, whose hard work did not go unnoticed.”