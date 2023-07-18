Speaking on the arrival of Adeyemo, Manager Scott Lindsey said: “Ade is a player that got flagged up to me by a friend of mine who I know and trust. We had him in at training briefly at the end of last season, where he impressed, so I invited him back for the start of this season. He has really impressed me in this pre-season. He has got raw talent with plenty of goals in him. He can use both feet when shooting, and the lad has got a very powerful shot on him. He can play out wide and as a number ten, so he is very versatile, and I am delighted to have him on board.”