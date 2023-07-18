Having represented Fisher, Beckenham Town, Hayes & Yeading and Cray Valley Paper Mills. Adeyemo featured for Cray Valley on 39 occasions last season, scoring 15 goals in the process.
Ade has been training with the Red Devils for the past week and featured as a trialist during the second half of Tuesday’s pre-season opener against East Grinstead Town.
Speaking on the arrival of Adeyemo, Manager Scott Lindsey said: “Ade is a player that got flagged up to me by a friend of mine who I know and trust. We had him in at training briefly at the end of last season, where he impressed, so I invited him back for the start of this season. He has really impressed me in this pre-season. He has got raw talent with plenty of goals in him. He can use both feet when shooting, and the lad has got a very powerful shot on him. He can play out wide and as a number ten, so he is very versatile, and I am delighted to have him on board.”
He added: “He stands out in some actions and you stand back and think ‘this kid has got so much raw ability’. He’s a special player Ade and I think he is going to have a really good career.”
SEE ALSO Sometimes a reality check is needed from some Crawley Town fans - opinion | 33 pictures of Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Three Bridges
Reds brought in keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond and Lolos Klaidi at the weekend and both played against Three Bridges on Saturday.
Crawley face Dover Athletic tonight (Tuesday, July 18), Crystal Palace on Wednesday, July 19 and then a behind-closed-doors friendly against a League One outfit on Saturday (July 22).