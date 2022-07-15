Crawley Town sign major sponsorship extension

Wexco Cargo, who specialise in supplying an array of clients and airline companies, have played a key commercial role for the Red Devils over the last few seasons.
“We are delighted to extend our support and sponsorship of Crawley Town,” said Steve Hughes, representative of Wexco Cargo.
"It’s a great community club and welcoming place to watch football with friends and family.”
Crawley’s new owners, WAGMI United, have already created huge ambitions for the upcoming campaign. Former Arsenal and England coach, Kevin Betsy has been appointed as their new manager along with new singings which includes former Tottenham Hotspur defender Tobi Omole.
“As supporters we are really looking forward to see all the players take to the pitch, do their best and make us proud,’ added Hughes. ‘Who knows where these exciting times will take us in 2022/23.”
Alex Watts, Crawley Town’s revenue manager said: “Wexco have shown unwavering support for the club as not only sponsors but also fans over the last few years. I’m looking forward to continuing our fantastic relationship.
‘I look forward to joining Wexco in backing Kevin and the team in this exciting new era for the club.”
WAGMI United have also reportedly brought in between £3million and £4 million from the NFT sale, which dropped last week. NFT holders and season ticket holders today (Friday, July 15) have their first chance to influence a decision when they get to vote one what position the next signing should play in.