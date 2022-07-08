Italian football journalist Romano has 9.4 million followers on twitter and is regarded as one of the most world-renowned sources for football transfers.

He tweeted: “English centre back Tobi Omole leaves Tottenham and joins Crawley. He’s turned down numerous offers as he believes in the project presented by new owners and management. #transfers

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Contract until June 2024 now agreed.”

Res has been very active in the transfer market since appointing Kevin Betsy as manager and they have already attracted last season’s League Two top scorer Dom Telford, Travis Johnson from League One and James Balagizi on a season long loan from Liverpool.

Nigerian-born Omole, 22, would be known to Betsy as he played for Arsenal u18s and u23s before joining Spurs.

@SussexIsRed replied to the tweet saying: “no way we have more pull than Tottenham.”

Peter Frake replied: “What a signing, another young player in on a two year deal.#TownTeamTogether”

Tobi Omole celebrates after he scores for Tottenham in a Premier League 2 match. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)