The Reds beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday afternoon (April 8) in the first match since US cryptocurrency group WAGMI United purchased Ziya Eren’s controlling shares of the club.

"They've got great intentions for the club," said Appiah, whose goal earned Crawley's a third successive home win.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's an ownership which everybody doesn't know loads about [but] there's encouraging enthusiasm from the guys.

Crawley Town striker Kwesi Appiah said the change in ownership at the club is 'positive' and 'encouraging'. Photo: Cory Pickford

"We've met them a few times. They're good people.

"It's a positive change of ownership and we look forward to seeing how we can develop under them."

Appiah said off-the-pitch developments did not affect the players' performance on the pitch.

He said: "It's a game, at the end of the day. It doesn't matter what the partnership is off the pitch and what's going on behind the scenes.

"That stuff is out of our control and we are just out there to do our jobs. It's our job to go out there and put a performance out there."

Speaking to the BBC, he added: "There's a lot of positive things going on behind the scenes. We just had to go out there to match that positivity, get the right result and set us on our way.

"Under new ownership, it's important to start how you mean to go on. We are really happy with what's going with the takeover.

"We've got to prove as players that we are good enough to take us to the level and push on."

Appiah said he is also pleased with the recent good run of results at home.

He said: "When we started the season, the away record was very strong. We knew we needed to put more attention on our home form and that would be the key to changing our fortunes and getting up the table.

"To get three positive results back to back like that is encouraging.