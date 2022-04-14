Crawley Town striker Ashley Nadesan aiming for 'six points' this Easter bank holiday weekend

The Reds make the trip to Wales on Good Friday before entertaining the Saddlers on Easter Monday.

The striker has made good use of the chances he has had of late, putting together a good run of form that he hopes will lead the Reds to victory against the side sat on the edge of the play-offs.

An exciting week for the Reds last week saw the club announce new owners but it’s something that the players have taken in their stride, says Nadesan.

Ashley Nadesan is ready and raring to go ahead of Crawley Town’s games against Newport County and Walsall this Easter bank holiday weekend. Picture by Cory Pickford

“I don’t think much has changed really. Our goal is to go out and get three points, whatever happens in the background happens.

"It hasn’t really been on anyone’s minds really, we’re just there to get the three points.

“I’m a player who would rather play than train a whole week but I’m happy to have games in quick succession and obviously try to come away with six points from the two games.”

Friday's opponents Newport County sit seventh in League Two. The Reds have pulled off better results against sides higher up the division, and that gives Nadesan good reason to feel confident.

"Obviously, we do better against the so-called bigger teams above us and hopefully we take their challenges in our stride.

"Hopefully, that’s where we can be either this season or the next one as that’s where we strive to be.

"I don’t think it’s anything mentally or physically, it’s just little mistakes that have cost us against smaller teams compared to the bigger teams.

"We need to start making the most of goal scoring opportunities because we switch off for one second and people capitalise on that."

Nadesan has enjoyed his best goal scoring season at Crawley, with eight goals, but double figures are on the horizon if he ends the season well.

"I take it game by game but obviously you want to get into double figures as quick as you can.

"I think last year Max [Watters] was mental getting 16 or so before Christmas and that’s the aim seeing where he’s gone.

"Nico [Tom Nichols] and Kwes [Appiah] have done unreal to get into double figures and that’s what I aim to be in sometime soon.

"Personally, I probably didn’t start the season well getting sent off twice in two successive games but since the New Year I feel I’ve become a better person, a better player.

"Obviously working with the strikers and Youngy [Lewis Young, Reds assistant manager] and the gaffer [John Yems], we’ve pushed ourselves forward and are hungry for more."