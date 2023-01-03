Crawley Town’s Dom Telford claimed “it would’ve been very difficult” to not celebrate potential winner against former side.

Dom Telford

Telford scored both goals for Crawley in their 2-2 draw on Monday against his former club, Newport County.

The 26-year-old scored 26 goals for the Exiles last season and held back his celebrations when converting on his return to their ground. However, in the last moments at 2-2, the Reds came very close to stealing all three points but failed to finish.

“It would’ve been very difficult,” said Telford when asked if he could hold back his celebrations once more if his new side stole victory. “I was never going to celebrate the first one out of respect to Newport.

“Not that I wasn’t buzzing because I was at the same time. I got a bit of stick today but that’s football.”

Whistles and boos ringed round the Rodney Parade as Telford stepped up for his penalty in the 67th minute. After winning the golden boot last season with them though, Telford said, “It’s great for me to come back here.

“It’s a club that did a lot for me in my time here. I’ve got nothing but respect for Newport, the fans and the players.”

Crawley lost their lead when Offrande Zanzala equalised in the 92nd minute for Newport. Until the 82nd minute, Telford’s goals gave Reds a two goal cushion and would’ve given them their first three points since 3rd December.

“I think it’s just a natural way the game goes when you’re 2-0 up,” said Telford on his side capitulating their lead. “We should’ve seen the lead out but they’re probably one of the most dangerous from throw ins and set pieces in the league. So when they were slinging everything into the box it’s though. You’ve got to be resolute and unfortunately we couldn’t hang on to it.”

Crawley conceded two headers to Newport through Zanzala and Matt Dolan. Defending set pieces and aerial duels, has been a particular worry for the Reds without experienced defined Joel Lynch out injured.

Telford captained a young Reds team on Monday, whilst usual captain George Francomb and other senior players such as Tony Craig and Jake Hessenthaler still teaming missing from the side, after the shock departure of manager Matthew Etherington last week.

“It’s a real honour,” said Telford on wearing the armband. “It’s a bit of a shock, but definItely an honour.

“I think if you get a responsibility like that you’ve got to step up. We’ve all been young, trying to get the knowledge of the game. If I can help out when we’re out there I will do.”