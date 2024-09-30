Crawley Town to name former Newcastle United player as new head coach, according to reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town to name former Newcastle United keeper and current Gateshead manager as new head coach, according to Football Insider.

Reds have been looking to make a quick appointment following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons. Ben Gladwin took over as interim head coach and lost his first game in charge on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Bolton.

And Elliot, who played for Charlton and Newcastle United during his playing career, emerged as the early favourite with the bookies and the Crawley Observer/SussexWorld.co.uk understands an announcement will be made in the 48 hours.

And footballinsider247.com transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke reported: “Crawley Town are set to name Gateshead boss Rob Elliot as their new manager after reaching a full agreement over terms, sources have told Football Insider.

“Elliot, 38, has impressed as manager of National League outfit Gateshead and led them to FA Trophy success last season.” You can read the full story here.

Elliot became technical director at Gateshead in 2022 after leaving Watford, before taking caretaker manager role a year later after Mike Williamson’s departure.

Following an unbeaten start to the season, Elliot was named National League Manager of the Month for August 2024.

Robert Elliot is reported to be named as the new Crawley Town boss. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Elliot has represented Republic of Ireland at under-19 level. He received his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad as a replacement for the injured Darren Randolph for the games against Germany and Kazakhstan in 2013

He won his first international senior cap for the Republic of Ireland in 2014, in a 2–1 home loss to Turkey.