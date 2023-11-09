Scott Lindsey hopes his Crawley Town side get back to winning ways quickly as they host Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds had a barren run in October in terms of points (one) and goals (4) compared to 17 goals and 13 points in September. But Lindsey’s men are still just five points off the play-off positions with a game in hand.

Accrington are currently seventh as they look to go straight back up after relegation from League One last season, and Lindsey knows it will be a tough afternoon for his team, but he is just glad to be back home for the first time on a Saturday since October 21. He said: “Pleased to be at home, it feels an age since we have been at home. I think it’s only been three weeks but feels longer. We have had some tough away journeys. We are looking forward to the game, we want to get back to winning ways quickly and it’s a good game for us.

“They are a very tough side, I know John [Coleman, manager] and Jimmy [Bell, assistant] very well and their sides are always hard to play against. They are in a play-off position for a reason.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey on the sidelines against Aston Villa in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Ed Medcalf

“They have good players, players who can hurt you, but so have we. We have players who can make a difference too but it’s a game we are looking forward to.”

Lindsey studies every team he plays forensically and this one looks like a tough game to prepare for.

"Formation wise, they are predominantly 4-3-2-1,” he said. “They have certain rotations like the full backs come into the pitch, wide players like to come in. They have threats up top.

“They can be expansive playing out wide and sometimes they are direct. You can never predict what action is coming next. They are a good side and they are a difficult side.

“They [Coleman and Bell] have always had competitive teams whatever division they have been in and it’s always been a difficult place to go and a tough opposition to play against.”

In the last two games we have seen keepers Luca Ashby-Hammond and Corey Addai both start and after Tuesday’s win, Lindsey said Jack Roles had given him a decision to make in regards to selection for Accrington after a superb display.

But, despite being given a ‘selection headache’, he said: “I made my mind up yesterday afternoon, once I watched Accrington play and then started planning. We have done some work in training today with that team in place.”

Dion Conroy will still be missing while Jay Williams is back in contention after missing last week’s FA Cup tie at Notts County after picking up a hip injury when they trained en route to Meadow Lane. Lindsey said: “The scan came back with bruising, no tear and he trained for the first time today and came through the session no problem at all.”