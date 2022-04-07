Crawley Town v Barrow preview: Can Reds get a third consecutive home win against the Bluebirds?

The Bluebirds sit just two places and three points above the relegation zone.

Mark Cooper was consequently sacked for their poor league position and Phil Brown has been bought in.

Brown joined Barrow on a short term contract with the goal of keeping them in the division and he will be looking for his first win when he takes his side to The People’s Pension Stadium.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

Brown and Barrow will hope that they get a new manager bounce which gets them enough points to keep them safe.

But his side aren’t favoured by the remaining fixtures on paper, with Crawley being the only team they have left to play who are out of the promotion hunt.

However, with League Two’s unpredictability anything can happen in those games and Barrow will need to pick up a couple of wins to avoid the drop.

Crawley certainly won’t be a side that are easy for Barrow to pick three points up against, as The Reds have shown how tough they are to beat on numerous occasions this season.

With no game last weekend Crawley had some good time to recover from their defeat at Salford, as they look to get their third home win in a row.

After struggling at home for the majority of the season The Reds’ form at The People’s Pension Stadium has started to get better in recent weeks.

The Red Devils will be hopeful they can finish in the top half of the table come the end of the season.

The Reds currently sit in 13th but are just one point off the top half, with a game in hand.

With Barrow fighting for their lives Crawley will have to show a lot of character on the pitch to break down and beat a side who are desperate for any points they can get.

