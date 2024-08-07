The football season is here – and Crawley Town are preparing for a visit from former Premier League side Blackpool to the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Scott Lindsey has had another summer of rebuilding as they embark on their first League One campaign in nine years.

Reds are one of the favourites to go down with the bookies but will be looking to get the season off to a flyer at home on Saturday (5.30pm kick off).

Ahead Saturday’s game, we spoke to Amos Wynn, football reporter for the Blackpool Gazette to get insight into The Seasiders.

What are Blackpool's expectations this season?

Blackpool’s target will be to reach the play-offs this season. Despite a number of other clubs having bigger budgets, as seen this summer, there’s still a top six expectation at Bloomfield Road.

It wasn’t too long ago the Seasiders were in the Championship, so to go two years without finishing in the play-offs would be a major disappointment.

How was last season perceived and why?

Last year was a disappointment for Blackpool, as the club failed to reach its target, with the season producing plenty of games to forget.

A late run of results put them back in the play-off picture heading into the final weekend, and they would’ve claimed a top six spot they had managed to beat Reading, but ultimately it wasn’t meant to be.

Consistency was a major problem and will be something they need to improve. This is also the case concerning their away form, which was underwhelming throughout, especially against teams lower down the table.

Has there been big changes to the squad over the summer?

The standout departure was Marvin Ekpiteta at the end of his contract. The defender had been a big player during his time at the club, but it did feel like the right time for both parties to go their separate ways.

Meanwhile, loanee Karamoko Dembele has returned to Brest, so the Seasiders will certainly notice his absence.

Out of the six new signings, Jordan Rhodes and Hayden Coulson were both on loan at Bloomfield Road last year, so it doesn’t feel like there’s been too much change.

Who are the key players and dangermen Crawley should look out for?

Jordan Rhodes certainly hasn’t lost his scoring touch, and if the first half of last season is anything to go off, he’ll be crucial for Blackpool once again.

Likely formation?

3-5-2

Will anyone be missing Saturday?

Albie Morgan and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel are both doubts after missing some of the games at the back end of pre-season.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thompson and Kylian Kouassi are both recovering from surgery and the beginning of the summer, and Andy Lyons continues to work his way back from an ACL injury.